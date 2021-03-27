HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 91,445 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $8,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,741,404,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 42.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,693,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 123.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,993,000 after acquiring an additional 929,580 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $53,802,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,195,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,898,000 after acquiring an additional 613,337 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.14. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $145.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 19.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

