Head to Head Analysis: Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) and Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Dufry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schneider Electric S.E. N/A N/A N/A Dufry N/A N/A N/A

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Schneider Electric S.E. and Dufry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schneider Electric S.E. 0 3 7 0 2.70 Dufry 1 3 1 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dufry has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Schneider Electric S.E. and Dufry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schneider Electric S.E. $30.07 billion 2.79 $2.70 billion $1.18 25.07 Dufry $8.91 billion 0.59 -$26.67 million N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than Dufry.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats Dufry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures. The company also provides access control, building management, fire and security, network infrastructure and connectivity, power monitoring and control, power quality and power factor correction, sensor, valve and valve actuator, variable speed drive and soft starter, and video management system products. In addition, it offers feeder automation and grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, power monitoring and control products, protection relays, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, the company provides data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, security and environmental monitoring products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and uninterruptible power supply (UPS) products. Additionally, it offers electrical protection and control products, home automation and security products, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, network infrastructure and connectivity products, and UPS. It also provides industrial automation and control products; energy access products, such as collective solutions and home systems; and solar and energy storage products. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores. Its retail shops offers perfumes and cosmetics, food and confectionery, wines and spirits, watches and jewelry, fashion and leather, tobacco goods, souvenirs, electronics, soft drinks, confectionery, packaged food, travel accessories, personal items, sunglasses, destination merchandise, and other accessories, as well as newspapers, magazines, and books. The company operates approximately 2,400 duty-free and duty-paid shops located at airports, cruise liners, seaports, railway stations, and downtown tourist areas. Dufry AG was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.