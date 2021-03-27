Head to Head Comparison: Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) versus CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and CAE (NYSE:CAE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Romeo Power and CAE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 0 2 0 2.33 CAE 0 6 5 0 2.45

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 103.08%. CAE has a consensus target price of $38.88, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Romeo Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than CAE.

Volatility and Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAE has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Romeo Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and CAE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A 7.50% 0.16% CAE 2.07% 9.35% 2.93%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Romeo Power and CAE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power N/A N/A $2.09 million N/A N/A CAE $2.70 billion 3.06 $234.11 million $1.00 28.17

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power.

Summary

CAE beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. It also offers battery management systems; and design, research and development, and other engineering related services. Romeo Power, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

About CAE

CAE Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. Its Defence and Security segment operates as a training systems integrator for defense forces in the air, land, and naval domains, as well as for government organizations responsible for public safety. The company's Healthcare segment designs and manufactures simulators; offers audiovisual and simulation center management solutions; and develops courseware and offers services for training of medical, nursing, and allied healthcare students, as well as medical practitioners. It trains approximately 220,000 civil and defence crewmembers, including approximately 135,000 pilots and various healthcare professionals. The company was formerly known as CAE Industries Ltd. and changed its name to CAE Inc. in June 1993. CAE Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

