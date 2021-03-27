Head-To-Head Contrast: Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) vs. Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) and Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Professional alerts:

This table compares Professional and Hope Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional N/A N/A N/A Hope Bancorp 18.62% 6.21% 0.77%

This table compares Professional and Hope Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $42.02 million 5.92 $2.34 million N/A N/A Hope Bancorp $734.47 million 2.61 $171.04 million $1.35 11.50

Hope Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Professional.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Professional shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Hope Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Professional and Hope Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hope Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential downside of 6.66%. Hope Bancorp has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 48.49%. Given Professional’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Professional is more favorable than Hope Bancorp.

Summary

Hope Bancorp beats Professional on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers cash management services, online/digital and mobile banking services. The company has five branches and four loan production offices located throughout South Florida. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business related financing needs; commercial real estate loans; small business administration (SBA) loans; and consumer loans, such as auto, home equity, single-family mortgage, and signature loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including the issuance and negotiation of letters of credit, as well as handles documentary collections; commercial equipment lease financing; and warehouse lines of credit to mortgage loan originators. Further, it provides cash management services, such as remote deposit capture, lock box, and ACH origination services; investment and wealth management services; mobile banking; debit and credit card services; foreign exchanges services, safe deposit boxes, and other customary bank services; Internet banking and bill-pay services; and automated teller machine services. As of December 31, 2019, Hope Bancorp, Inc. operated 58 full-service branches in California, Washington, Texas, Illinois, New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Georgia, and Alabama; SBA loan production offices in Seattle, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Portland, Oregon, New York City, Northern California, and Houston; a commercial loan production office in Northern California and Seattle; residential mortgage loan production offices in California; and a representative office in Seoul, Korea. The company was formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Hope Bancorp, Inc. in August 2016. Hope Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.