Head to Head Contrast: Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) and Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) are both large-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Swire Pacific and Renault’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $10.93 billion 2.53 $1.15 billion $2.51 2.84 Renault $62.21 billion 0.20 -$157.92 million ($0.12) -71.50

Swire Pacific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renault. Renault is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Swire Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Swire Pacific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Renault shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Swire Pacific and Renault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Renault 2 7 5 0 2.21

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and Renault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A Renault N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Swire Pacific has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renault has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine services, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Asia, the United States, and internationally. Its Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides scheduled passenger and cargo services, and aviation maintenance and repair services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 236 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Marine Services division owns and operates offshore support vessels servicing the energy industry in the offshore production and exploration region outside the United States; and has a windfarm installation business, as well as a subsea inspection, maintenance, and repair business. It operates a fleet of 73 offshore support vessels. Its Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 191 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of bakeries; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Swire Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands. The company also sells powertrains and used vehicles, as well as spare parts; and provides various services, including sales financing, rental, maintenance, and service contracts. In addition, it offers finance for the purchase on inventories of new and used vehicles, and replacement parts; designs, produces, and sells converted vehicles; provides Renault EASY CONNECT for Fleet, a connected service for business users; and produces driving aids, such as steering-wheel mounted accelerators and brakes, multifunction remote control units to operate indicators, lights and horns, pedal transfers, etc., as well as manual or electric swivel seats. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

