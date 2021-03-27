Head to Head Contrast: SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) & Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF)

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SES and Pantheon Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES 0 2 4 0 2.67 Pantheon Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

SES has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SES and Pantheon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES $2.22 billion 2.12 $331.74 million $0.60 13.63 Pantheon Resources $730,000.00 400.58 $35.51 million N/A N/A

SES has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Profitability

This table compares SES and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES 10.35% 4.62% 2.24% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SES beats Pantheon Resources on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES

SES S.A. provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising of content storage, content processing, video on demand content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content delivery, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber delivery, IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services. It also provides range of services to accelerate business and address critical network challenges for aero, cloud, energy, government, maritime, telecom, and mobile network operator customers; and various network platforms and services. The company was formerly known as SES Global S.A. and changed its name to SES S.A. in 2006. SES S.A. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

