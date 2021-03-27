Head to Head Review: GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) and The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Weir Group has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and The Weir Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GN Store Nord A/S $1.89 billion 6.11 $217.96 million $4.94 49.19 The Weir Group $3.40 billion 1.88 -$485.09 million $0.56 22.00

GN Store Nord A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Weir Group. The Weir Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GN Store Nord A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GN Store Nord A/S and The Weir Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GN Store Nord A/S N/A N/A N/A The Weir Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and The Weir Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GN Store Nord A/S 0 1 4 0 2.80 The Weir Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats The Weir Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

The Weir Group Company Profile

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure. The Oil & Gas segment offers products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, and related industries. The Weir Group PLC was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.