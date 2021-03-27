Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the February 28th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.99. Health and Happiness has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

