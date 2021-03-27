HeartBout (HB) Price Tops $0.0045

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $239,490.96 and $26.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HeartBout alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $343.49 or 0.00613796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023135 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HeartBout Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeartBout and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.