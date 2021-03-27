Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $194.47 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.08 or 0.00263343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00015618 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018361 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009575 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,717,193,851 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

