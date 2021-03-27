Hedget (HGET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.31 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedget token can now be purchased for about $7.60 or 0.00013549 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $13.31 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00058520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00223672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $479.78 or 0.00855127 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00051201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00075305 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00031645 BTC.

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

