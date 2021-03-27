Hegic Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.67 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Hegic token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hegic has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. Hegic has a market capitalization of $104.78 million and $2.67 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00058679 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.73 or 0.00235959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.96 or 0.00844328 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00049282 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00073954 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Hegic Token Profile

Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 tokens. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

Buying and Selling Hegic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

