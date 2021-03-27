HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Update

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the February 28th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HeidelbergCement stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. 29,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.