HelloGold (HGT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $164.00

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. HelloGold has a market cap of $324,580.33 and approximately $164.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HelloGold has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HelloGold alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.77 or 0.00621513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023096 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars.

