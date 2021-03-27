HempCoin (THC) Price Hits $0.0140 on Major Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $3.65 million and $4,211.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,931.70 or 0.99960786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010910 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,205,287 coins and its circulating supply is 261,070,137 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

