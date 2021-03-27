Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Herc worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 240,126 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,332,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after buying an additional 83,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,268,000. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Herc stock opened at $99.52 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $110.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.34. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

