Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Position Lifted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.43% of Hercules Capital worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,480,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after purchasing an additional 154,909 shares during the period. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 108,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTGC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

HTGC stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

