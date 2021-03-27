HeroNode Market Cap Hits $380,795.59 (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 105.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, HeroNode has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One HeroNode coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $380,795.59 and approximately $34.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HeroNode

HeroNode (CRYPTO:HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling HeroNode

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

