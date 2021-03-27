Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,313.97

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.97 ($17.17) and traded as high as GBX 1,442 ($18.84). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,436 ($18.76), with a volume of 85,942 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,335.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,313.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins purchased 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, with a total value of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

