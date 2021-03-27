Hive Price Reaches $0.90 (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 122.5% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $356.37 million and $649.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000113 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000675 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001629 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 394,792,941 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

