Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0025

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Hiveterminal Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 45.6% higher against the US dollar. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,492.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token (CRYPTO:HVN) is a token. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Hiveterminal Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

