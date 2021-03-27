HN Saltoro Capital LP Acquires Shares of 49,500 Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. Spirit AeroSystems accounts for 1.0% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,726,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,064.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,443 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $49,331,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $48,319,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 189.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,426,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after acquiring an additional 934,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.64). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

