HN Saltoro Capital LP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Sarepta Therapeutics accounts for 0.6% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 952,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average of $124.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($3.16) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

