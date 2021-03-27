HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases New Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Devon Energy comprises approximately 0.5% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,888.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.74. 11,895,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,650,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $30.75 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.08.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

