HN Saltoro Capital LP Purchases Shares of 327,110 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 327,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,000. ChampionX makes up about 2.5% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.16% of ChampionX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChampionX by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 164.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

