HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes $1.33 Million Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Herc comprises approximately 0.7% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of Herc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Herc by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 39,880 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

HRI traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.52. 225,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $110.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $520.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRI. Redburn Partners began coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Herc from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

