HN Saltoro Capital LP Takes Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000. R1 RCM comprises 0.6% of HN Saltoro Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $433,464,000 after buying an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 45.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,006 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $39,589,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after purchasing an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 10,461 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $293,640.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,671.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.16. 649,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.30.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

