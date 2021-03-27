Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 87.7% from the February 28th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HCHDF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hochschild Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Hochschild Mining stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 50,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,895. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

