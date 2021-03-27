HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,251 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230,433 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,550,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,276,000 after buying an additional 2,159,398 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter worth $19,568,000. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HFC opened at $36.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

