Holo (HOT) One Day Volume Tops $1.29 Billion

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Holo coin can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $1.29 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Holo Profile

Holo (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,102,780,063 coins. The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

