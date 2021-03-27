Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in March

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HBIS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 50,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,505. Home Bistro has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86.
About Home Bistro
Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.