Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Short Interest Up 1,550.0% in March

Home Bistro Inc. (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 1,550.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HBIS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 50,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,505. Home Bistro has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86.

About Home Bistro

Home Bistro Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

