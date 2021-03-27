Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.0531

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for about $0.0531 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a market cap of $27.31 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Homeros has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00048879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $352.08 or 0.00626679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00065232 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00024743 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

