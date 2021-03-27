HOMIHELP (HOMI) Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Million

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. HOMIHELP has a market cap of $3.36 million and $64,545.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00005213 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00021652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00048948 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $351.49 or 0.00627210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00023524 BTC.

HOMIHELP Coin Profile

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

