Honest Price Hits $0.0417 on Top Exchanges (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 42.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Honest has traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00058146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00241280 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $477.92 or 0.00850579 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00049812 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00073875 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030922 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.