Howdoo Price Up 21% This Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Howdoo alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $343.22 or 0.00613780 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00064938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023160 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.