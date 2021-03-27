HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau Sells 25,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,561,560.

Noëlle Drapeau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.25, for a total transaction of C$125.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 1,900 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total transaction of C$2,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.38, for a total transaction of C$69,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$81,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Noëlle Drapeau sold 100,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$155,000.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources stock traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.15. 435,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,264. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$302.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -575.00. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc operates as a quartz exploration company in Canada. It is involved in the exploration, mining, and production of silicon metals, solar grade silicon metals, and porous silicon wafers. The company holds interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

