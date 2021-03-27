HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the February 28th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HPX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.76. 31,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,410. HPX has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

About HPX

HPX Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

