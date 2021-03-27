Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 60,147 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,268,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.29% of Howmet Aerospace worth $36,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 476.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HWM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $32.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HWM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

