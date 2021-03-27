Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 360,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,932 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,207,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

