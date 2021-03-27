Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 118,320 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,320 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $41,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 263,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 25,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

PEG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.30. 2,054,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,038. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.32. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

