Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $28.10 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 220,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $28,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after buying an additional 1,283,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after buying an additional 1,136,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,658,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,272. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $117.75 and a 1-year high of $128.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.