Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $46.02 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $46,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 497,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $5.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.81. 1,177,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,567. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.76. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.78 and a fifty-two week high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

