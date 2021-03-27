Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 896,447 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6,294.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 910,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896,447 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.96% of Scientific Games worth $38,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Scientific Games by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,278,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 85.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 98.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,790 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SGMS shares. Truist boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 858,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,522. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 2.11. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $52.88.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.