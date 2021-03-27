HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0003 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One HTMLCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 185.1% higher against the US dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market cap of $18.38 million and $298,723.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,943.60 or 0.99577193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00034409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.01 or 0.00297266 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.21 or 0.00359922 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.51 or 0.00657707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.57 or 0.00097127 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003113 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00034661 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

