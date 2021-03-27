HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 27th. One HTMLCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $24.56 million and approximately $202,505.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 277.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,704.94 or 0.99889347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00033522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00011393 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.03 or 0.00288559 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.32 or 0.00362122 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.95 or 0.00657263 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00078277 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002747 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 tokens. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

