Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,400 shares, an increase of 508.8% from the February 28th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUSN opened at $3.14 on Friday. Hudson Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.91% of Hudson Capital worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, supply chain financing services, and factoring services.

