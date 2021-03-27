Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

