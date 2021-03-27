Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hugo Boss from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.69. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.90.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.