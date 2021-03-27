Humaniq Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58,289.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $58,289.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021485 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00047803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.57 or 0.00616089 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00064964 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022958 BTC.

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

