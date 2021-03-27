Humanscape Price Reaches $0.11 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Humanscape token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $55.95 million and approximately $61,552.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00048757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.70 or 0.00626743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00023812 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,469,285 tokens. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

