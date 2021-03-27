HUNT Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. HUNT has a market cap of $46.72 million and approximately $73.89 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000757 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00613252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023149 BTC.

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

